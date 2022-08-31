CSI: Vegas season 2 premiere spoilers: More on Catherine’s return!

Just in case you were not excited already about the CSI: Vegas season 2 premiere over on CBS, here’s another reason to be. Marg Helgenberger is going to be back as Catherine Willows! We know that the show is going to be without Sara and Grissom in the future, but the show is trying to make up for it by bringing in some nostalgia elsewhere. You’ll have that mixed with some new faces, and of course a classic mystery since all of this represents the bread and butter of what this show is. Even if this show is in some ways considered a reboot, it knows what its bread and butter is and in general, it’s not going to do all that much to shy away from that.

We just hope that amidst some of the individual stories, we do have a larger, fascinating mystery akin to at least some of what we had the first time around. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here.

Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 premiere synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

“She’s Gone” – CSI: VEGAS season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

