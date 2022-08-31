Harley Quinn renewed for season 4 at HBO Max!

Even though HBO Max has taken a machete to a good chunk of their original programming, there is nonetheless good news today for Harley Quinn.

In a statement, it has been officially confirmed that the streaming service will be bringing the animated series back for a season 4! This comes on the heels of a solid critical reception for the third season, which is absurd and over-the-top in a way that very few superhero shows are other than maybe The Boys. One of the real challenges for this show from the start has been withstanding huge changes all around it. Remember that it started at the DC Universe streaming service before moving to HBO Max, and then it faced rumors that the Warner Bros. Discovery deal was going to destroy it as DC is looking to consolidate a lot of their stuff into a shared universe similar to Marvel.

For the time being, though, Harley is safe — though there is a small change being made behind the scenes. Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker are still involved, but the title of showrunner is being passed over to Sarah Peters, who has written for the show since season 1 and served as a consulting producer. Here is what Halpern and Schumacker had to say in the aforementioned statement:

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

With the renewal coming when it has, there’s at least a good chance that season 4 will premiere before too long, though we recognize fully that animation takes time.

