Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Monte wants to flip Taylor (day 57)

Welcome to day 57 in the Big Brother 24 house, and it does already feel like there’s some pretty fascinating stuff strategically to dive into here!

Of course, we should start by noting that little of it has to do with the plan this week: Kyle is getting evicted. He made it clear yesterday that he’s not campaigning and is already in jury mode as a player. There was also some stuff last night between him and Alyssa — let’s just say that their breakup didn’t quite stick. All of this is a mess and honesty, do you really want to sit here and listen to Alyssa debating if she wants to live with Kyle after the show? (Remember, Kyle at this point is a parade of red flags.)

Let’s shift our focus now over to Monte, who finds himself in a particularly interesting spot. He has no interest in keeping Kyle this week and moving forward, he finds himself in a tricky situation. He likes Brittany, Michael, and Taylor very much, but he knows that if he goes to the final four with them, he is likely in fourth place unless he wins a competition. Because of this, his wheels are already turning when it comes to how to get out Michael, and he wants to flip Taylor away from him and Brittany in the future.

The big issue Monte faces here is that Michael and Brittany have been more loyal to Taylor long-term, and Taylor and Brittany both realize already that Michael is a huge threat at the end of the game. Yet, they don’t want him gone as early as Monte does.

Ultimately, the potential of Monte turning on Michael/Brittany is one of the reasons why Taylor is still on the block. That’s at least per some conversations that have happened in the house already. All of this is an interesting situation to watch, and Monte has to be careful — he shouldn’t want to talk himself out of sticking around for another couple of weeks! If we were him, we’d just wait to get power and then try to execute a move. You don’t want to talk too much before knowing if you’ll get an opportunity.

Do you think Taylor should want to go to the end of Big Brother 24 with Michael and Brittany?

