Chicago PD season 10: Tracy Spiridakos on Jesse Lee Soffer exit

We’ve known now for over 24 hours that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago PD during season 10 and even still, we are reeling from the news. Who expected this? We know that another Dick Wolf show in Law & Order: SVU lost a major cast member in Kelli Giddish, but that didn’t mean that we were out of the woods.

Of course, a lot of people have issued their reactions to Jesse’s impending exit, but one we were very curious to get was Tracy Spiridakos. She has played Jay Halstead’s partner turned love interest turned wife Hailey Upton for several seasons, and judging from her post on Instagram, it does seem like she is staying put on the show moving forward:

“Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best … Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest on-screen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

Of course, here is what worries us at the moment: How are the writers going to write off Halstead? Given that it’s hard to imagine him leaving Hailey and also his friends, our concern is that he’ll end up being killed off. We’d personally prefer something similar to how Jesse Spencer left Chicago Fire, where something meaningful calls him out of Chicago and eventually, he hopes to reunite with everyone he loves again. Killing off a character may be the easiest way to resolve this sort of storyline, but that doesn’t mean that it’s right.

