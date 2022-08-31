America’s Got Talent: Lily Meola performs ‘Butterfly’

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent, it felt like a given that Lily Meola was going to get a good bit of attention. After all, she was Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer act! The majority of the time, people in this position have a particularly good chance of moving on.

Of course, we also know that there are a lot of big-time questions that can make or break a performance like this, but a lot of it starts with the song choice. What she chose to do here was an original song named “Butterfly,” one that she claimed she just wrote a matter of weeks ago. It goes without saying that this is a huge risk.

We know that Lily was going to be vocally sound tonight, as she’s one of the better singers that we’ve got on this season. She just had to step it up compared to everyone else within the show and then also connect with the audience. Ultimately, she did that and then some.

So will she move on to the next show? On paper, you’d say that she is a sure thing given that she sang last on the night. However, Heidi was the only judge that gave her a standing ovation! That made us concerned, but then we heard the feedback and there wasn’t as much to worry about as we thought (except with Howie). She should be fine with the public vote — this was a pretty strange night in general with a number of duds, and to us this is going to be a case of the final two acts moving on. Mike E. Winfield was probably the strongest of the night when you consider the quality of the material and the audience’s overall reception.

