America’s Got Talent: Lee Collinson performs ‘Flowers’

We knew that Lee Collinson was going to be a forced to be reckoned with on America’s Got Talent entering this season. We just didn’t know as of yet how big of a splash he was going to make.

Well, that’s a little bit clearer based on his latest performance. We gotta say that, first and foremost, Lee chose a perfect song in “Flowers” by Lauren Spencer Smith. This is a super-current track and we tended to feel, in general, that he did a really good job with the track.

This is actually a rare instance of us disagreeing with Simon when it comes to a singer — and usually, we’re harder on singers than anyone! The truth here is that Lee chose a track that was clearly personal to him and something that he poured a lot of emotion into. We’re not that upset that there weren’t a ton of big notes throughout it; this was something different, and we say that as someone who wasn’t that familiar with the song going in.

The unfortunate truth here is that Lee’s almost certainly not going to be moving forward in the competition after the feedback tonight, but we honestly hope that he ignores it and continues to pursue music that he has this sort of connection to. At the end of the day, this is going to be far more important than anything else that he chooses to do on the show. We’ve seen people great success after AGT without even advancing a single round of the live shows. It could be him.

In the end, though, we’ll see precisely where things shake out from start to finish on the results tomorrow night. Just in case you didn’t forget, only two acts are moving on to the next round.

