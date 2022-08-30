Blue Bloods season 13 video: Some BTS Tom Selleck fun

Let’s face it — there aren’t too many opportunities to get fun behind-the-scenes content for Blue Bloods season 13 with Tom Selleck. Because of that, we take more or less whatever we can get. That includes this new behind-the-scenes video today courtesy of Donnie Wahlberg.

If you look to the bottom of this article via Instagram, you can get a little peek into a Reagan family dinner scene — we hesitate to give the reveal at the end away, but it’s just so random. Everyone else is sitting around doing their normal thing — that is, until the camera pans to Tom, who is wearing a mask sporting his own famous mustache. Who gave this to him? We love the idea of him just having a ton of them stored away in a drawer somewhere.

Because Blue Bloods is a drama and the story is fairly similar one week to the next, we don’t really get that many opportunities to see Tom’s sense of humor. This is what makes this particular video such a welcome change of pace. It’s nice to get another side of the actor, and of course the video in general makes us ready to see season 13 — even if it doesn’t premiere until October.

For Frank moving forward, we think one of the biggest challenges he’s going to face revolves around his daughter Erin. She is running for District Attorney, which is of course a very noble thing to do. However, she’s going to face challenges, especially amidst accusations that her father’s status as police commisioner helped her get the job. If she’s elected, then both she and her father need to cement even further their personal and professional lines.

What do you most want to see from Tom Selleck moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

