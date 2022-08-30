Severance season 2 premiere date: A great way to reveal it

We probably don’t have to tell many of you at this point that we’ve got a ways to go until a Severance season 2 premiere date at Apple TV+. This is a show and a streaming service that is going to keep you waiting a while!

So what do we do in this span of time, waiting to get from point A to point B? The simplest answer we can offer is that we pontificate. This is a show with a ton of possibilities in terms of what the future could hold and with that, there is so much for them to explore. Today, that includes us diving into what could be one of the best ways to announce the Adam Scott show’s return.

It goes without saying here in advance that we will be waiting a good while for more of the show, largely due to the fact that filming won’t even start until October. We’d be surprised if there was any premiere date announced at all this year.

So, for now, we’re actually looking a little bit towards the spring for an announcement … and also attached to another show on the streaming service. Why not debut a date or a new trailer right before the premiere of The Morning Show season 3? It could get fans of that show interested in this one, and that’s helpful given that The Morning Show is one of the most popular series Apple has. The streamer should know that diehard fans are going to watch the trailer extensively and search for clues the moment that it comes online. We wouldn’t be 100% focused on just them if we were the powers-that-be here. Instead, we’d put our focus more on trying to recruit new people; that way, you can expand the audience a little bit! This is one of the great things that is going to come with the Emmys next month; it is instant exposure for a lot of people who aren’t too familiar with it right now.

Our current expectation is that Severance season 2 will premiere at some point in late spring or early summer; we’ll have to wait and see if that holds.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2 on Apple TV+?

