The Orville season 4: Does hope arise from new Hulu data?

It’s been a stretch of time now since season 3 of The Orville ended and still, nothing has been confirmed in regards to season 4.

We should go ahead and not here that this should not be much of a shock, given that there hasn’t been any evidence for a while that the Seth MacFarlane series would be a quick or easy pickup for Hulu. One of the big themes we’ve seen from parent companies like NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery as of late is that cutting costs = good, and here we are talking about an expensive sci-fi series with a really long post-production window per season. It’s a risky endeavor compared to a lot of other stuff out there.

However, there is some new information that there that makes us at least a little more optimistic over the future. According to some new Parrot Analytics information obtained by The Wrap, The Orville and Only Murders in the Building were the only two Hulu originals that were among their top ten most In-Demand series in the month of July. Per the data that we’ve seen, the demand for The Orville wasn’t that far behind Only Murders, which is a consistent Emmy favorite and considered to be among the biggest comedies on all of TV. This should be viewed as a sign of hope, and really one of the very few pieces of quantitative data that we’ve seen suggesting that the show performed well in season 3. (Remember, streaming services rarely ever release viewer metrics, which is what makes external analytics one of the only sources that we have.)

Of course, this data is not even looking at anything for the month of August, or how The Orville has fared so far during its time on Disney+. We remain cautiously optimistic that we will get a season 4, especially since the cast and crew are eager to get it. However, we recognize fully that nothing within the world of TV is a sure thing and it’s better to be prepared.

