Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How best to prepare

The wait for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date has been exhausting — there is absolutely zero doubt about that. We’d love to get something more in the near future, but at the same time, it’s never a good idea to get our hopes up too far advance!

Presumably, though, new episodes are coming starting this fall and with that in mind, we can at least talk in this article more about how to best prepare for an announcement — let alone the first episode eventually coming on Apple TV+.

Watch old episodes again – This one feels like a given. How better to prepare for the future than to enjoy what we had in the past? We’ll admit that we’ve already re-watched a lot of the past episodes already, but still.

Pay attention to the Emmys – If a date is not announced by the show, we wouldn’t be 100% shocked if Apple bought out ad space and debuted a trailer during the NBC broadcast. Remember that Ted Lasso is up for a lot of nominations!

Carve out some time on late Thursday/early Friday – No matter when the show premieres, we tend to think it will be in roughly the same time period as what we saw last year.

Don’t get frustrated – That’s the hardest part of all of this. Just remember that they said a while back we wouldn’t be getting season 3 anywhere near as early in the year as we did the first two seasons. It can’t come as a shock now that we’re still waiting (even if we did think we’d get a date by now).

Have expectations for at least some footage – While we’re not 100% sure that we’ll get a full trailer for what lies ahead right away, we would be shocked if we didn’t at least get a teaser for what’s coming up soon. We don’t tend to think that is too much to ask for after such a long wait!

Is there anything that you are especially looking for when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

