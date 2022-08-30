The Equalizer season 3 premiere spoilers: The walls come down

After a long hiatus The Equalizer season 3 is going to premiere on CBS come October 2 — want to know a little more about it now?

The first thing that is notable here is pretty simple: The title of “Boom.” If that’s not an indicator that there’s a lot of action ahead, what is? This will be one of the crazier episodes in recent memory as we see Robyn McCall doing what she can to free herself following her abduction, but the reality remains that it’s not going to be easy and she’s not going to be able to do it on her own. She’s going to need help from people close to her, and that means more of the truth about what she does coming out.

To get a few more details about that, go ahead and check out the full season 3 synopsis below:

“Boom.” – In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere of THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, from our vantage point we more than welcome this. We like it when shows take advantage of an opportunity to tell a new story every season, and it certainly seems like this is something that The Equalizer is 100% looking to do here. We’re already set for a lot of action, and for things to be totally different once we get to the other side of what happens. The show could be better off for it, especially when it comes to allowing us to see more emotional vulnerabilities.

