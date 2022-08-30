Yellowjackets season 2 filming: The timeline to premiere date

Just in case you did not see the incredible news earlier this week, Yellowjackets season 2 filming if officially underway! There is a ton to look forward to over the next few months, whether it be more casting teases or behind-the-scenes footage. Sure, we don’t expect any major spoilers for some time, but can you really be surprised about that? Obviously, Showtime wants to keep as many cards close to the vest as they can leading into the premiere.

So with cameras starting to roll, this does feel like a good time to map out the full time for anyone interested, leading of course to the eventual premiere date.

First and foremost, note that filming will most likely continue in steady fashion in British Columbia from now until deep within the holiday season. There will likely be a small Christmas break and then after that, everyone reconvenes in January. The series is currently set to wrap in early February.

How does all this impact the premiere date?

Most cable shows don’t start airing until either after filming is wrapped or close to it, as they often take a good bit of time to perfect in post-production. (Also, these episodes are longer than what you see on network TV; that plays a role here, also.) We will consider ourselves lucky if the show comes back in late February 2023 or March.

At least with cameras starting to roll, we can now breathe a little bit easier that we’re going to get more of what we love in the near future. Fingers crossed that it is all worth the wait!

