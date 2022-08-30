Is Motherland: Fort Salem new tonight on Freeform? Season 4 talk

Is Motherland: Fort Salem new tonight over at Freeform? Is there some other big stuff we have to dive into from the world of this show?

It goes without saying that of course, we’d love to sit here and discuss a handful of other things that were optimistic and hopeful about the show’s future … but unfortunately, we can’t. There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there aren’t plans for any more period. Last week served as the series finale, and effectively, the end of the story that we are going to get here.

So why is it this way? There are a lot of factors that go into a show shutting down, and it’s true that a lot of them are pretty boring and economic. We wish that Fort Salem lasted a little while longer, but at least the writers got enough of a tip-off to conjure up some sort of fitting series finale. Now, we just get to sit around and wonder what could have been in the event the show lasted for a little while longer. There was potential for a LOT more interesting stories to be told! Also, some of what we saw in season 3 could have been told over a much longer period of time.

Rather than being too bummed out through the rest of this article, though, let’s just celebrate for a moment that this show ever existed in the first place. It’s so hard in this current era to even get three seasons of a given show on the air and that’s not something that we want to gloss over here. We just hope that moving forward, we get to see more of this cast working together on other things — and who would say no to a revival at some point down the road?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem right now

Are you still sad that Motherland: Fort Salem is officially over?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







