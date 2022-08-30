Days of Our Lives episodes could run longer on Peacock

While there has been a number of big television stories the past few months, the stays of Days of Our Lives is not getting enough attention.

After all, what is going on here is pretty earth-shattering when it comes to one of the most important dramas in television history. Starting on September 12, these episodes are going to be moving over to Peacock as their exclusive streaming home. That’s going to be a huge chance, and there is a chance that not everyone may be 100% on board with this right away. Yet, clearly, the streaming service and NBCUniversal saw enough success with Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem that they were willing to make this happen.

So are there some benefits to putting the show on the platform? Executive producer Ken Corday seems to think so. Here is some of what he had to say to Soap Opera Digest on the subject:

…The most constant thing in life is change. We have to accept that and roll with it. And the most important thing in life is happiness. We have to make NBC happy and the viewers happy. There’s trepidation, because this is a big change, but it’s still going to be the same DAYS that you know and love and it will be better in small ways. First, longer program length. Come spring, we will be able to say and do things that are a little bit more titillating than on broadcast. It’s still DAYS OF OUR LIVES but it’s not your mother’s DAYS OF OUR LIVES. It changes, it’s growing, but in all the best ways. The network has been extremely positive, extremely encouraging, extremely happy, all the extremes, and are allaying any qualms I may have. So, it’s really wonderful to have that kind of profile from programmers and the business people that run NBC and Peacock.

Ultimately, we do think that the show could find its way to being a long-term success at Peacock, but nothing is guaranteed. This is a huge change, and with that, there will inevitably be growing pains.

Why aren’t the episodes longer right away?

The simple answer is that this show, like many other soaps, tapes MANY months in advance. To date, stories have been shot as though they were going to air on NBC.

How are you feeling now about Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock?

