Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: How Amazon could reveal it…

We know that so many of you out there are in the same exact boat as us, sitting around 100% eager to get a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at Amazon. What in the world is the streaming service waiting for? The John Krasinski series does have a large mainstream audience, and we’re getting closer to it being three years since it was last on the air.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine that the hiatus for the show is going to end over the next couple of months, but there’s a chance that Amazon could announce something soon. All they’d really have to do in order to do that is leverage one of their potential mega-hits in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. For those who do not know, the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation is coming out later this week and based solely on the amount of money being spent to make it, the streamer thinks that this could be their biggest hit ever. When you ponder over that, isn’t this the perfect way to market another show — or announce a premiere date? We tend to think so.

If Amazon did announce the start date for Jack Ryan in a tiny clip before the Lord of the Rings premiere, they’d be guaranteeing that a number of people found out about the news all at once. It’d also justify having to wait so long to see it. Of course, there’s also no guarantee that the service will do this, but it’s well worth thinking about. Jack Ryan has remained a mystery mostly because filming for season 3 wrapped a long time ago and yet, no one involved has said that much yet about what lies ahead.

For those wondering, we are still sticking with our prediction that season 3 will be premiering in either late October or November — this is just what makes the most sense.

