The Blacklist season 10: A look to the start of filming

If you weren’t super-excited yet for The Blacklist season 10 on NBC, perhaps this will be a way to convince you?

In a new post on Instagram (see below), key makeup artist Amy Wadford shared a behind-the-scenes photo of James Spader’s chair on set, alongside a reminder that season 10 would be starting soon. Earlier this summer, we got the indication that production would be starting after Labor Day, and hopefully that remains the case. There is a lot of work to be done on this upcoming batch of episodes, and it could also set the stage for the series’ endgame. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but there are certainly suspicions out there that this will be the final season.

Be sure to check out our latest The Blacklist video right now! If you look below, you can see more of our latest thoughts amidst the ongoing rewatch. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

So what’s the premise of season 10? At present, it is tied to Marvin Gerard’s list of criminals landing in Wujing’s hands. All of a sudden, some past Blacklisters may come out of the woodwork to get revenge on Raymond Reddington, who worked as a secret FBI informant all this time. There could be a few other surprise reveals sprinkled in along the way, but we have a feeling that this could be both an important and nostalgic time for the show. It has also been reported that we will be meeting an adult version of Meera Malik’s daughter, and she could have a big role in the story to come.

One of the trickier things about this season in advance may just be getting a lot of information. There are only a couple of cast members at this point fairly active on social media, and NBC hasn’t exactly promoted the series heavily the past couple of years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you most want to see in regards to The Blacklist season 10?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Wadford💌 (@pittypatmakeup)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







