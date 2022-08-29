New Amsterdam season 5 poster features Max … alone

With the premiere of New Amsterdam season 5 coming to NBC on September 20, it makes sense that we start getting some teases. Of course, the latest one does little other than make us more anxious.

If you look below thanks to TV Insider, you can see a first look at the final-season key art for the Ryan Eggold drama. It features little other than Max Goodwin alongside a simple message: “Take care. Always.” So what does that mean? Mostly, we see it as Max sticking to his roots to care for others, but in the job and away from it. It’s somewhat interesting that he’s not in the hospital at all in this key art, but there may not be anything to take from this.

Our principal question entering season 5 is simple: What happens on this show without Helen Sharpe? Freema Agyeman has already announced that she won’t be returning as a series regular, which to us means that her character is staying off in London. It doesn’t mean that she is totally gone from this world or Max’s life. We’re in the camp that there must be a reason why the wedding was called off, and we hope to get it at some point before the season and series concludes. Meanwhile, we also hope that Freema returns for the final episode since we’ve invested so much in the Max – Helen story.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, the final season is only going to last for thirteen episodes — while that is a little bit of a bummer, we’re still grateful that we are getting something that constitutes a complete story as opposed to getting the rug pulled out from under us close to the conclusion. We’ll see how some loose ends are tied up here.

