Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Is Kyle getting evicted? (day 55)

We’re a couple of hours into the morning of day 55 in the Big Brother 24 house and by virtue of that, we’re getting a better sense of what’s ahead.

Based on what we’re seeing at present, the eviction on Thursday may be locked in and we’re not even at the Veto Ceremony yet. For a wide array of reasons, Kyle is getting evicted on Thursday. The primary one is of course his suggestion about an all-white person alliance that Michael and Brittany outed yesterday. It’s led to massive trust issues across the board, as well as social implications. There is the simple fact that other players don’t want to be associated with him and the style of play he’s suggested. Kyle knows he’s going up and if we had to theorize as to why he’s still in the game (it looked like he wanted to self-evict yesterday), it may have to do with the money he loses if he leaves now — and he may also think (mistakenly) that he can turn things around in an interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

We don’t want to spend too much more time on Kyle here, mostly because we talked so thoroughly about him yesterday — though we will say that he exposed his final two with Turner yesterday, not that this is a shock since he exposes everything. The After Party alliance also came out during the feed outages, and we do think that Terrance wants to keep it going in some form with Alyssa and Turner even after Kyle leaves. Honestly, what other choice does he have? Turner at least has Monte still as an option, as they are the last remnants of The Pound.

Where we could be heading with the game moving forward is an interesting spot where you have Terrance / Alyssa / Turner on one side, Michael / Taylor / Brittany on another, and then Monte somewhere in the middle with positive relationships with Taylor, Turner, and Terrance at this point. It’s a little more complicated than this given that a lot of these players will probably get out Michael the first chance they can because he is far too good at this game to be allowed to stay. Alyssa and Terrance are the two most beatable players who remain.

