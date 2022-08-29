The Rookie season 5 trailer: Rosalind Dyer returns

As you prepare for The Rookie season 5 to arrive on ABC this fall, why not go ahead and check out the new trailer below? There’s a good reason to, given the fact that you’re going to see the return of a major adversary in Rosalind Dyer.

Over the course of time, we’ve seen this serial killer be almost this show’s version of Hannibal Lecter — minus of course some of his defining characteristics. No matter what they do, they just can’t shake her and at some point early on this season, she’s going to return again. Cue the chaos, and the chance that she could potentially escape from prison.

Beyond just this, though, the trailer below also does hint at a few other developments, with one of the notable ones being getting a chance to see Nolan rewarded for his heroism at the end of this past season. He is basically given free reign to choose what he wants to do next, so what will he decide for his career? It’s interesting how much he’s been able to turn things around, after the Armstrong situation at one point severely limited his options. His decision-making will be key to the early part of this season.

As for some other stories, there’s no denying that there is a LOT to prepare for here when it comes to Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen. They’ve “practiced” already for their undercover assignment and in doing that, we wonder if they’ve realized more of what sort of couple they could be. The show has played into the “will they, won’t they” for a long time now and it feels like this is really when they have to start pushing things forward in a more substantial way. We’ll wee if the producers agree but from our vantage point, absolutely it feels like the right time.

