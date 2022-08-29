Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (day 55)

As we kick off day 55 in the Big Brother 24 house, it’s hard to even know how to follow up on yesterday. It was a gigantic day in terms of altering the course of the game, as Kyle was called out for his attempts to start an all-white alliance in the game. As a result of that, there was a lot that unfolded between players and, unfortunately, we saw very little of it due to live feed outages.

We wish we had an answer as to why production decided to keep so much of this off-feeds, especially since it could have provided context and even allowed us to see whether Kyle truly understood what he did was wrong. It’s possible we’ll see an edited version Wednesday, but “edited” is the key word there.

Now, there is a Veto Ceremony later today and the plan on Sunday was for Michael to use his Veto and save Brittany. From there, Turner would nominate Kyle. When Michael first told Turner about Kyle’s all-white alliance attempt on Sunday, we kinda got a feeling that he was still targeting Taylor (he threw her under the bus almost immediately after Michael was done talking about Kyle), but there was a significant tonal shift as the day went on. It felt like everyone knew that Kyle had to at least go up and potentially out. Whatever conversations he had with the house off feeds, he may not have done himself any favors.

We wondered if there was going to be some substantial update overnight after all that transpired during the day, but there really wasn’t. Monte did discuss potentially targeting Michael next week with Turner, but it was simply because of his dominance in the game. Turner is moving forward with the belief that Taylor won’t target him next week after he took care of Kyle this week — more evidence that he now expects him to go.

