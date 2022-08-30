Is Only Murders in the Building new tonight on Hulu?

Is Only Murders in the Building new this week on Hulu? Are we about to see more of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver?

It goes without saying that at this point, we’d 100% love to see more of this world and its characters … but that doesn’t mean that we’ll get it. Unfortunately, we won’t for at least the reasonably near future. There is no new episode on tonight, and there won’t be any more for the remainder of the year.

Is there still a silver lining here? Sure, and it starts with the fact that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is officially happening. Not only that, but we know what the story will be all about! For those who did not know, the new chapter will revolve around who killed Paul Rudd’s character of Ben, who was starring in Oliver’s new theater production. There is very little known about him right now, save for him being a prick and not having a good relationship with Charles.

Could Ben be a new resident of the Arconia? That is a fair guess; given that time jumped forward a year at the end of the season 2 finale, a lot could have changed at the building. We expect new characters, surprising twists, and a lot of personal developments overall.

At the moment, we anticipate season 3 to premiere at some point next summer; the story is already being worked on, and filming will most likely kick off either at the end of this year or early in 2023.

