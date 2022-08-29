In the Dark season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on The CW you’re going to see In the Dark season 4 episode 13 — we just hope you’re prepared for something big. This is going to be the series finale and whatever happens here will hopefully offer up some closure.

We should note that going into this season, nothing was 100% confirmed that the Perry Mattfeld drama was going to be on its last legs. However, The CW did tip the writers off that a cancellation was a possibility here, much like they did a number of other shows all across the board. They knew that a then-impending sale could be coming that would alter the course of the entire network moving forward.

Are we sad that this show is ending? 100%, but it is still easy to be grateful that we got four whole seasons of it! Remember that this is more than a lot of shows get, and we are talking here about something that was never a ratings powerhouse. You could have considered it on the bubble every single year that it was on the air.

Now, let’s get to discussing the story. Below, you can check out the full In the Dark season 4 episode 13 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

SERIES FINALE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) copes by distracting herself with a new motivation: getting even. Felix (Morgan Krantz) attempts to help her find other ways to deal with her emotions, but like anything with Murphy, it’s an uphill battle. Josh (Theo Bhat) is smug as he slowly puts together how the night unfolded, until he realized that it’s not over yet. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#412). Original airdate 09/05/2022.

