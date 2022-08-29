Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3: Abby, Evan kiss!

If you wanted there to be a huge moment for Abby and Evan on Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3, congratulations are in order! After all, tonight’s episode featured some pivotal moments for the two, as they bonded on an emotional level.

Beyond just that, though, their romance is now blossoming more than ever, as the two shared their first kiss! This was a long time coming, but it feels perfectly placed with what we have seen on the show so far. Given that this is the final season of the show, things do have to be paced in a way where we can see the romance evolve. You don’t want to rush things too fast, but you do have to progress things enough to go from point A to point B. If we’re going to see an engagement or some other big moment in the finale, you have to build towards it — and we’re really not sure there is enough time for that yet.

For now, baby steps — and we definitely do consider this moment to be a step in the right direction. Abby deserves a happily ever after following what she went through with Trace, and Evan seems to be the right guy to make that happen. He’s got the right mixture of charm, personality, and heart. He is genuine without feeling too forced on viewers.

As for what else we got in this episode, it’s fair to say we’re a little bit concerned about the future of Mick due to his pill addiction. This is the show taking a look at something that is happening to people all over the world and while we know that he’ll have the support of his family and loved ones, recovery is not easy. It also does not move in a straight line.

