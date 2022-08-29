How House of the Dragon season 2 could shape Jon Snow spin-off

For those out there who did not know, House of the Dragon was recently renewed for a season 2. Of course, there’s also a lot to celebrate there! HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones has achieved something rare and actually lived up to some of the hype.

Of course, with that comes another unique pressure for HBO: Trying to make every other show set in this world just as good. This includes the much-discussed (but still not confirmed) spin-off featuring Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Is there a good chance that this show happens? We’d argue so, and we think that the success of House of the Dragon only helps it moving forward. There were a lot of concerns about whether or not the polarizing end to the flagship show would hurt the franchise in the long-term and now, we know that this is not going to be the case.

What we think the season 2 renewal for House of the Dragon will do is give HBO and/or Harington more time to develop this show and make it as good as possible. If the prequel failed, this may have been burdened with having to save the entire franchise. That is not the case now. Instead, they can really take their time here to ensure that viewers get a fantastic product that gives Jon a more satisfying ending than what he did Beyond the Wall.

We’ve said it before, but we’ll note it again — we would be surprised if we we saw this Jon Snow series before 2024. We gotta wait for it to be confirmed before we get TOO excited here!

Do you think we are more likely to get this Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off now?

