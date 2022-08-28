Severance season 2 premiere date: Will Emmys offer any hint?

As so many of you know already if you are reading this piece, a Severance season 2 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+! Still, there are a bulk of questions floating around out there, including when the show will be back — and of course just how many questions are going to be answered throughout it.

We’re obviously going to be getting into a quiet period here, as we don’t imagine that a LOT of updates are going to be shared in the immediate future. Yet, we do still think we’re going to get a couple of updates around the middle of next month — September 12, to be specific. That’s when the Primetime Emmys are going to air on NBC!

When you consider the number of nominations that Severance has, it is probably 100% clear that a lot of cast members will be present on the red carpet. While there, we’re sure that we will get some more intel on what could be coming, or at least some of what the cast would like to see happen with their characters. There will also probably be at least a few reminders that production is going to be starting up at some point in October.

Can we imagine some questions being asked about a premiere date? Absolutely, and we 100% think it’s a fair thing to bring to the table. Of course, we don’t think anyone will have some specifics. As of right now, our sentiment is that Apple probably has some sort of target window for when they’d like to see the show back but they’re keeping their options reasonably open. They recognize that getting attached to any one date right now wouldn’t be that helpful when we are still so early in the process.

