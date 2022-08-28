Magnum PI season 5: How long could filming take place?

We know that we’re currently in the home stretch of the Magnum PI off-season hiatus! Production on the newly-minted NBC show is slated to begin in Hawaii next month, and it goes without saying that there’s a lot of excitement around that.

With this being said, we have another interesting topic to dive into now: Just how long is filming going to last for this upcoming batch of episodes? There’s certainly been a lot of confusion about that, including whether or not the show is going to film season 5 and season 6 back to back. We can’t give you answers to all of that right now, but some early indications suggest that production will at least be running until late winter/early spring. That means a window of at least six months, if not longer.

If we were NBC and the production staff, we would film all twenty episodes at once, for the simple reason mostly that it’s more efficient than having to round up the cast and crew on multiple occasions. Plus, they are used to filming twenty-episode batches already so there is nothing altogether unusual about it. If they get renewed for a season 7 or if season 6 gets extended, they can always come back and do more a little later on down the road.

Throughout all of production, it’s our hope that we get little teases here and there. It goes without saying that we’re not expecting all that much in the way of teases on the story (you can’t give major spoilers away!), but just seeing the cast back together in the Aloha State will fill our hearts with joy.

We know that SO many people worked hard in order to make a season 5 of Magnum PI happen and this point, we couldn’t be more excited to see that payoff. The fifth season will premiere in 2023, and we hope to get additional specifics later this year.

