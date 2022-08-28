Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Why we need it before 2023

The status of Jack Ryan season 3 is still very much unclear at Amazon — sure, we know that it’s coming, but when? It is already bizarre that the streaming service has waited this long to get some news out there.

If there is any silver lining out here, it is that presumably, the John Krasinski action series will be back at some point by the end of the year, and it needs to be for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, just remember the fact that it’s been almost three years already since the end of season 2! Jack Ryan hasn’t been the sort of show that has caught immense fire or momentum over the past couple of years. It’s already going to be a challenge in itself to bring it back after so long a break. The longer that you let this drag out, the more you risk hurting some of your long-term viewers.

Beyond all of this, we think it’s also worth noting that there is a potential opening later this year for this show to premiere without any earth-shattering competition. Stranger Things and Bridgerton are two of the biggest streaming hits out there, and both of them already aired this year. Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will likely be done before Jack Ryan is back and House of the Dragon will be over at HBO. There is no Euphoria, and Netflix isn’t expecting the second season of Squid Game on the service until at least late next year or early 2024. The biggest competition that the Krasinski may have is Ted Lasso, and that is a completely different genre.

The biggest thing we’re trying to say is that Amazon should leap at the chance to premiere this show in either late October or November; hopefully, this is very much what they are planning.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date over on Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







