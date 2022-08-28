Manifest season 4 premiere date: The calm before the 828 storm?

Can you believe that tomorrow could be one of the most important Manifest season 4 days in a really long time? 828 Day is right around the corner!

As executive producer Jeff Rake reminds us tomorrow, we’re getting close to August 28, and we certainly know a thing or two about what that means. This is a commemoration of everything associated with this show, and it is also most likely a chance to see something new when it comes to the series’ future.

So what can we expect realistically here? There are a couple of different things here, but let’s start with either a premiere date or a premiere window. If we don’t get one of the two, we’re going to be stunned. The same goes for if we don’t get any footage at all for what lies ahead. Filming has been going on for a LONG time, so we’ve got every reason in the world to believe that there is something more coming around the bend.

The basic facts that we can tell you about season 4 right now are pretty simple: It’s going to run for twenty episodes, which will be split into parts. It’s also going to be the final season. We’d tell you to not get too hung up on only getting one more season here, given that you can effectively think of this as a season 4 AND season 5, with each one lasting ten episodes. Also, many of these episodes are probably going to be longer than what we saw on NBC — at least if this show follows the trend that we’ve seen for a lot of other series over the years that move over to the streaming service.

Perhaps most importantly here, the new season is poised to give us answers. We’ve been waiting to see those for a long time and thankfully, we’re almost at the point where they are here.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Manifest season 4?

Beyond just that, what are you especially hoping to get tomorrow? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

