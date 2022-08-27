The Good Doctor season 6: Will lawyer spin-off work?

If you missed some of the recent news, The Good Doctor is getting set to expand its universe like never before — a spin-off is in the works! Titled The Good Lawyer, this story could revolve around a young woman named Joni, who shows up in a backdoor pilot on the Freddie Highmore drama. If you haven’t heard how she turns up yet, it goes as follows:

Relatively new to her upscale law firm, Joni, who is funny, eager, self-aware and a bit anxious, is part of Shaun’s legal defense team. Despite breezing through law school and her Bar exam, Joni’s OCD symptoms take a severe toll on her personal and professional life. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently and is often embarrassed of her symptoms. She is a great lawyer but was forced to threaten to sue the firm (for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act) when they tried to fire her because of her peculiar behaviors.

Just in reading this, it is clear that The Good Lawyer will be working to mirror the flagship show in some ways — you have a main character who is facing some significant challenges, and it remains to be seen just how she will overcome them. This could be an inspirational story and depending on the casting, it could be an easy winner.

The biggest reason to have hope for this show is quite simple: We need another good network legal drama. Remember The Practice and Boston Legal? It’s been a while and while Law & Order has its fair share of courtroom moments, it is more of a police show than a legal drama. Suits is even years removed at this point.

While we always worry about shows or franchises extending themselves too far, there’s a chance that The Good Lawyer could be a winner. We are at least expected for what lies ahead in the backdoor pilot, and we’ll reserve some judgment until we see that play out.

