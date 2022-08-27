Magnum PI season 5: Potential NBC shifts and the long-term future

Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC in 2023 — that’s something to be very-much excited for, especially since production will be kicking off soon!

For the sake of this article, though, we actually want to look beyond this upcoming season and what we could end up seeing down the road. After all, there are some big changes potentially coming to the network!

If you missed the news on Friday, NBC is considering in the 2023-24 season giving back the 10:00 p.m. Eastern hour to local affiliates, effectively meaning that they will have two rather than three hours available per night for original programming. This is a fairly dramatic change from what we have seen in the past, especially since Fox is the only one of the traditional “Big Four” broadcast networks right now to not run until 11:00.

If this change goes through (nothing is confirmed), it would not impact season 5 — however, there could be a ripple effect that ends up making an impact on a Magnum PI season 6, which has already been greenlit. NBC will have to be more specific with its scheduling for it since they’d only have two hours available a night — depending on how season 5 performs, this could mean more schedule changes moving into season 6. Beyond just that, they’d also have fewer spots on their schedule for a potential season 7. In general, the NBC schedule would far more competitive in the long run if it loses an hour a night.

How does this matter at all now?

It does for one simple reason: If you want to ensure that Magnum PI lasts for many years on NBC following the move, watch it or stream it soon after the premiere and get your friends to do the same. A potential logjam of programming down the road means fewer slots, and we don’t want to see the show left behind. We’re going to be grateful to get twenty new episodes spread across two seasons, but of course we want more than that! How can we not!

Related – Prepare now for the start of season 5 filming

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to a Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







