Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The impact of an exit

If you missed the news earlier this week, there is going to be one major change coming into Euphoria season 3 — Barbie Ferreira will not be a part of the show moving forward. When you consider her scaled-down presence back in season 2, you may not consider this to be all that much of a shock; nonetheless, it is a major change from what the first season looked and felt like.

There is another big question mark to consider here — whether or not this change to the cast could end up delaying the show in some capacity. There is no indication out there at present that the HBO show will recast the character of Kat, so odds are she will be removed from the story outright. Could this mean changes to the story, or a delay in when production starts?

It is fair to wonder all of these questions. With that being said, though, we have seen no indication that this is going to delay things whatsoever. Filming will most likely not begin for some time, and it is currently unclear just how far Sam Levinson is in the writing process. He may have known for a while that Kat may not have a role at all in the show moving forward, or he was tinkering with different iterations of what he wanted the show to be.

Ferreira departing the show will have a huge ripple effect in terms of what her character meant to the story, and we don’t think that the writers can just swoop in and throw someone else into her place. However, we doubt it will alter when the show comes back to a great degree. For now, our feeling is that we’ll still see this season premiere in early 2024, and we will consider ourselves pleasantly surprised in the event it comes back sooner.

