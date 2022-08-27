Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is November start too late?

At some point before the Emmys on September 12, we’re hoping for some big news regarding Ted Lasso season 3. How long can the folks over at Apple TV+ really keep us waiting? There is so much news that they could announce at this point, whether it be a premiere date, a trailer, or some other teasers as to what the future holds.

Based on the fact that we don’t have a premiere date yet, we’re starting to wonder if the streaming service is really going to keep us waiting until November to see Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast on-screen. Is there any real value in doing that?

At first glance, our concern is that this is too late of a start for the show, especially since comedies tend to thrive best when we get a new season every twelve months. At this point last year, we were already multiple episodes into the story! Yet, we have to remember here that Ted Lasso is also no ordinary comedy, and we would be foolish to try and ascribe the same rules to it that we use for the bulk of other series on TV. If it doesn’t premiere until November, we’ll be more than fine. Heck, we’d be fine if it doesn’t air until December! Of course, we want it sooner rather than later, but that’s due mostly to the quality of the series.

In the end, we think the big priority for Apple at this point is making the new season into a huge event — that includes a promotional campaign and opportunities to launch other shows around it. The audience will be there no matter when they launch it. They’re just thinking in these terms: If this is the final season (which it could very well be), how can they work to ensure that it is as successful as humanly possible? How can it leave a lasting legacy?

