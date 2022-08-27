Squid Game season 2 premiere date: How long could Netflix wait?

In the past, we’ve written a little about Squid Game season 2 through the lens of a best-case scenario. What can we really hope for when it comes to a premiere date? The time-frame that makes the most sense there is late 2023 to early 2024, though maybe the former is possible depending on the start of production.

For the sake of this article, however, we want to go the other way to a certain extent. How long would the streaming service be willing to wait when it comes to releasing new episodes? It feels like there’s a good bit we can talk through here at the moment.

Do you want to ensure you don’t miss any upcoming Squid Game video discussions? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away!

Obviously, the most important thing with a show like Squid Game is that the streaming service doesn’t rush production along. It feels almost certain that season 2 is going to shatter ratings records no matter when it airs, so the folks behind the scenes should take their time making sure that it is perfect. A show like this is going to be susceptible to a sophomore slump just by virtue of what it is trying to pull off. It’s not easy to deliver something that matches the quality of season 1.

Because of this, we could theoretically see Netflix waiting until the spring of 2024 to launch the show — especially if they are trying to come up with the perfect launch window here. It’s important to note that both late March and also Memorial Day Weekend are great periods for them that they’ve found success using in the past. Could either one of those work here? To us, Memorial Day Weekend 2024 is the latest we could personally imagine the show coming out — especially now that we know that the scripts are being worked on. Could they surprise us still? Absolutely, and we gotta be prepared for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







