The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date: Where is it?

The Nevers season 1 episode 7 is still theoretically coming to HBO, with the same being said for the rest of the season.

With that being said, there are still some enormous questions about what in the world is actually going on here. Last weekend, HBO showcased a sizzle reel for a lot of their upcoming programming and this show wasn’t exactly spotlighted. As a matter of fact, the network has largely ignored the series ever since the first batch of episodes ended in spring 2021.

So what’s going on here? We know that the hiatus was originally created due to the global health crisis, and we tend to imagine that the departure of Joss Whedon during the season also played a factor in some of the delays. However, we do think there’s a little more going on here. We do think that HBO wants to distance themselves from Whedon as much as possible following allegations of misconduct against him on prior projects. Even with him not associated with some of the remaining episodes, there may be an inherent connectivity there for some. That is a shame for all of the cast and crew who’ve worked to make this series as good as it can be.

Another factor in the delay may just be HBO figuring out how they want to air the remaining episodes, especially when it comes to their real estate. The live ratings for the show weren’t exactly stellar, and neither was the critical reception. We could see them moving the remaining episodes to Monday nights, and we’ve wondered in the past if they will just place them on HBO Max.

The worst-case scenario here is that they don’t air at all; remember that new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been cutting programming left and right. At this point, almost nothing would surprise us with how they go about their business.

Do you think we’re still going to see The Nevers season 1 episode 7 at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







