Your Honor season 2 premiere date: When to expect official news

If you find yourselves super-eager to get some more news on a Your Honor season 2 premiere date, we have one simple response: Why wouldn’t you? This is a show that has a ton of potential moving into the next chapter, especially if it is the final season, as Bryan Cranston claims.

Earlier this month, we learned during the Better Call Saul finale that the show will be back on Showtime this fall — much earlier than we honestly expected. Our thinking is that a November or early December start makes the most sense, largely because this show is still in production! It does need some time to make sure that things go smoothly and there is no reason at all to rush anything along.

So when should we prepare for a premiere date? We think that an announcement will most likely come your way either at the end of next month or early-to-mid October. At that point, we also assume that you’ll get a little more footage. The first teaser during the Saul finale was intentionally short, and we tend to think the big motivator was to show the new look for Cranston’s Michael. After all, he didn’t quite look similar to what he did as Walter White.

What will be most interesting about season 2 is just how the story manages to push forward. It’s important to remember that the first season ended with a tremendous tragedy for Michael. It started with a death initiated by his son, and it ended with Cranston’s character feeling the pain on a personal level. You could have argued that the season 1 finale was a perfect series finale, which makes some sense given that this was originally supposed to be a limited series. This season will have to find a way to justify its existence, but we have a feeling it will on some level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Your Honor

What do you most want to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2 over on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







