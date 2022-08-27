Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see new sketches and random bits of comedy from this cast?

We know that we’re getting close to seeing the show back on the air — heck, we know that on September 12, you’ll probably see some of the cast reassemble in some way as Kenan Thompson hosts the Emmys on NBC.

Unfortunately, that’s going to be the next time you see the SNL cast together, as there is no new episode tonight. We’re still in the midst of the summer hiatus. It’s been going on for three months now, and there’s no denial that the show has missed out on the opportunity to lampoon a LOT of current events.

There’s no denying that the show is taking their time when it comes to not just revealing the new cast members, but also the first host of the season. We shouldn’t be all that shocked though, as they have done something rather similar in the past. They’re fine to take their time on some of this because there’s no real reason to hurry. So long as they have a good host straight out of the gate, they know that a lot of people are going to watch. We know that a lot has been made about a lot of the departing cast members, but there are also a TON of familiar faces still around. Think in terms of Cecily Strong, the aforementioned Kenan, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd, among others. There are still plenty of reasons to watch, and that is without even mentioning the host.

Odds are, we’ll get some more news on the future of the show on the other side of the Emmys; stay tuned…

Are you bummed there is no new Saturday Night Live on NBC tonight?

Do you think that a few familiar faces are going to be involved in the Emmys in some shape or form? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

