Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: What will Brittany do? (day 53)

We’re going to have another Big Brother 24 update soon when it comes to the Veto players for the week but for now, there is another important subject to discuss: If there is any way for Brittany, Michael, and Taylor to recover.

(Quick refresher: Turner is Head of Household, and last night he nominated Brittany and Taylor for eviction — his plan is ultimately to get Michael out this week.)

Last night, we already saw Brittany try to fight to stay alive by informing Alyssa about the Leftovers, of course not realizing that she already knew about it from Kyle. She at least gave her some more info that helped to further corroborate some of what Joseph said, not that this matters. She’s already believed what she wanted to believe, including on the subject of Kyle not wanting to use the Veto on her when Daniel did. (She may know it’s true in the back of her head, but she’s focused on the game in the present as opposed to the past.)

Another big decision that Brittany has to make here is pretty simple: Whether or not she ends up exposing Kyle wanting to form an anti-Cookout alliance earlier in the game — a white alliance to stop a minority alliance that didn’t even exist. (She’s thinking about it.) CBS addressed this briefly earlier in the season and it definitely happened, but she’s put herself in a position where even making a move on this may not work. A lot of players may wonder why she didn’t speak on this when it happened, as opposed to when it benefits her game to say something.

The real truth right now is that people in this game gravitate to power. Turner, Kyle, and the After Party alliance have all the power. Even after the Veto, that won’t change until either some people flip or the outsiders end up getting power again.

What do you think that Brittany should do within the Big Brother 24 house today?

