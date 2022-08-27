Animal Kingdom series finale photo: Pope’s great escape

In just over 24 hours the Animal Kingdom series finale will be here, and it’s fair to say we’re both a little excited and a little bit nervous. There is still so much that the show has to present to us moving forward!

Take, for starters, whether or not Andrew “Pope” Cody can get out of prison. This is really the first shoe that needs to drop before anything else.

Based on what we’re seeing from Shawn Hatosy’s character in the photo above, it very much looks like he’s in the middle of making a potential break happen — and there is no guarantee he’ll succeed. Things are going to get violent, and this is one of the most dangerous missions that the Cody Boys haven taken on since the beginning.

Where things get even MORE interesting here is when you factor in what is going on with J. Let’s say that the guys are able to bust out Pope — what happens from there? We can’t offer any assurances or guarantees that any of them are going to have any money or future. J has worked to actively screw them all over, and the big question here comes down to whether or not they’re going to find out and then do something about it.

At this point, we’re anticipating everything from action to violence to heartbreak and death. It’s been a heck of a ride with this show, and we are definitely going to miss it.

What do you think we’re going to see from Pope during the Animal Kingdom finale?

Do you imagine that he will get out of prison, let alone survive? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’re going to have more updates coming, so be sure to keep checking back so you don’t miss those. (Photo: TNT.)

