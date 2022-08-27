Heels season 2 premiere date: What we know so far

Are we inching ever closer to a Heels season 2 premiere date Starz? Absolutely, but we just wish it was here already.

So what can we tell you about the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig show’s impending return? There are at least a few things worth pointing out based on both the information out there and what we can glean from some other announcements.

Filming is done – Not only that, but it’s been that way for a little while. The wrestling drama does face some high expectations after what we saw in season 1, but we tend to think that they’re going to match them and then some.

It likely won’t be out until November, at the earliest – The network has confirmed a lot of premieres until that point, and Heels was not one of them.

It definitely needs a good lead-in – This is why personally, we’d advocate for it airing alongside Power Book II: Ghost this fall if at all possible. This is one of the network’s more successful shows, and for whatever reason Heels is still under the radar.

What is so interesting is that even though filming is done, the producers have done a good job keeping everything under wraps when it comes to the story. It is fair to guess that the relationship of Jack and Ace Spade will still be front and center, but we say that based on the chaos they faced in season 1. They have a chance to expand the DWL, but how much will they be able to do so in season 2? This show is in many ways a love letter to the lost art of regional wrestling; we do get the sense that the writers will want to present it as authentically as possible, even if that means some of the struggles.

