Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: More hype before premiere!

The premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is right around the corner at this point, and we can’t help but be all sorts of amped-up about it. The world of J.R.R. Tolkien is one of the most immerse and important in the history of fantasy-based storytelling. Because of this alone, there is going to be a lot of pressure for a show like this to get things right.

Will they? That’s an entirely different story, since this is the sort of show that could either be thought of as brilliant or a disappointment. Still, it does bring us some joy that so many people involved are as optimistic as they are, and that includes Bear McCreary. In a recent interview with TVLine, the famed composer had the following to say about what he’s seen of the story so far:

“I understand fans being hesitant to embrace The Rings of Power … What I’ve wanted to say to everybody for the last two years is: Every person you would want on every job is there. For a long time, it was just, ‘Who from the movies is there?’ And then they’re not, so ‘I don’t trust you.’

“I get it, but the person doing the costumes is the right person. The person writing is definitely the right person. The actors, the editors, and me… It’s going to surprise fans in a pleasant way. I think we did it. We made the show I want to see.”

What we like so much about this particular quote is the level of obvious honesty that exists here. McCreary knows very well how attached people are to this franchise and with that in mind, how upset people will be if it doesn’t plan out. The fact that he does continue to hold optimism gives us hope that the series really delivers. It is a prequel set long before either The Hobbit or Lord of the Rings, though there are some familiar characters featured … and there are also some mysteries at the same exact time.

