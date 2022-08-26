Surface season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: More twists ahead?

As you prepare for Surface season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, do you want to know more about it — beyond the simple fact that it’s the finale?

There are, of course, a few different things worth noting here, and they largely begin with the title: “See You on the Other Side.” Much of Sophie’s journey so far has been mysterious, poignant, and thought-provoking, largely as she’s done whatever she can to figure out the truth. While there have been steps in the right direction every step in the way, we can’t sit here and pretend as though everything is clear at this point. The finale should present some answers, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are still a few things left lingering on the other side.

If you do what to get a few more details on what’s coming up, we simply suggest that you check out the full Surface season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Sophie seems ready to move forward, but can she accept a life with James while questions about her past still linger?

Now, it is important to note that Apple is also describing this episode as the “season finale” rather than the end of the series. For the time being, that should give you at least the slightest amount of hope that there could be something more down the road. A lot of that will depend on viewership, though, and that can be a hard thing to gauge when the streaming service doesn’t hand out a lot of info on that publicly. They have their internal data and that’s it.

What we are trying to say here is simple: If you love Surface, get some more of your friends to watch it, and soon!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Surface right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Surface season 1 episode 8?

Do you think we are going to get full closure at the end of all of this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to score some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







