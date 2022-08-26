Floribama Shore season 5: Has it been canceled by MTV?

Is Floribama Shore done at MTV after just four seasons? Well, at the very least we can say that there’s nothing planned for the immediate future.

According to a report from TMZ, the cast was reportedly told that the show was over on Friday morning — even though the cast filmed Nilsa’s wedding last year and were told it’d be a part of the upcoming season. Those plans seem to be on hold for now. Production sources tell the site that the future of the series is being “evaluated” — there could be a chance that it comes back down the road, but it certainly looks like it’s done for the time being.

This news is somewhat surprising, given the fact that the network actually seems to be all-in on the Shore franchise more than ever right now. Jersey Shore Family Vacation is close to the end of its fifth season, whereas Buckhead Shore just wrapped up season 1. Meanwhile, Paramount+ recently aired the All-Star Shore competition show, which featured reality stars from variations of this franchise all across the globe.

If this show is coming to end, the simple reasoning behind it has to be performance — and in general, a desire to cut costs. That’s something that we have seen across a number of big network conglomerates over the past several months, and in general series do tend to get more expensive as time goes on — especially as you have to pay all parties involved a little bit more.

Even with this show supposedly over, we still wouldn’t say that it’s 100% the end of seeing this cast on TV; we wouldn’t be shocked if they all turned up somewhere else in the MTV / Paramount family, but time will tell.

