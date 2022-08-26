Severance season 2 premiere date: How will Apple scale it out?

The wait for a Severance season 2 premiere date is going to be pretty darn exhausting at Apple TV+ — that is something we can be certain of right now. Production is not even underway yet, and we gotta be aware of this before we start even having larger conversations about the premiere date itself.

Once filming starts, the picture could start to get a little clearer, but there are some other big-time factors at play here. We are speaking, of course, about what is going on with some of the other shows on the upcoming schedule.

Will the premiere of Ted Lasso season 3 play a role in when Severance comes out? Probably not, and largely due to the fact that the hit comedy should be on the service later this year. However, don’t be shocked if The Morning Show does somehow play a role, even if it is a small one. We do think that Apple won’t want both of these shows streaming at the same exact time, largely because they are each among their biggest hits. It makes a little more sense from a programming standpoint to have one around for a while, and then another after the fact. Maybe they can overlap for a few weeks and that is it.

Because of all of this, it is our feeling at present that The Morning Show could be on in the spring whereas Severance could be held for the summer. The only real hang-up with this is Emmy consideration — if the Adam Scott drama does not premiere until June, it won’t be eligible for the awards show until 2024. How much does that matter to Apple? It’s hard to say right now, but we could figure it out in due time.

