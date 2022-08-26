See season 3 episode 2 air date: What’s next for Jason Momoa?

Following today’s big reveal on Apple TV+, do you want to take a look towards See season 3 episode 2? If so, rest assured we’ve got you covered.

The first thing that we regrettably have to do here, though, is dive into the bad news: There’s only one episode this week. Also, this is the final season. The folks at the streaming service are going to stretch out the Jason Momoa series for as long as they possibly can, not that we expect that to be a surprise to a lot of you out there. Why wouldn’t they want to keep you subscribed for as long as humanly possible?

We know that there is still a good of story left to tell, and we are happy to dive more into that! Just go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 2 synopsis if you want to learn more all about it:

After a devastating loss, Baba heads to Pennsa to warn his family. Maghra debates the Witchfinders’ fate. Wren stages a daring escape.

Of course, this is going to be an emotional episode for Baba — it has to be on the basis of everything that has happened so far. This is a season that will be full of danger, but also major plot developments. We expect the story to move rather quickly, largely because it needs to. That’s the only way that we eventually build our way towards a satisfying conclusion, which is what we know that so many people want at the very end of this. It only makes sense that we get something dramatic and awesome after everything we’ve gone through with these characters over the years. We just gotta hope that it lives up to expectations.

