Magnum PI season 5: Prepare for the start of filming

Can you believe we’re finally getting close to the start of Magnum PI season 5 filming? We’ve waited a LONG time to get to this point. At the end of June, the show was officially saved by NBC. The writers have been working on stories for a good while now, and come September (around the middle of the month), cameras could start rolling.

Before even that, there are some other big moments to prepare yourselves for. Think in terms of the cast arriving back in Hawaii, costume fittings, potential table reads, and other things to prepare for production to officially kick off. Rest assured, there is a lot to look forward to the rest of the way.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Stephen Hill (TC) share a message of his own as we approach the start of production. He’s one of many people who has a big journey ahead of him over the next couple of weeks as we prepare for the start of season 5. He, like the rest of the cast, were also supportive and instrumental in ensuring that we got another season in the first place. As so many of you know already, NBC revived the show for two more seasons, with each one lasting for ten episodes. We’re certainly curious to see how the storylines will be structured, though we think the style and tone won’t change that much from what we saw on CBS.

When filming does officially begin on the new season, we tend to think we’re going to hear a good bit about it; think in terms of videos from the cast or even from NBC themselves. They now have the show on their press site, and we hope that the old social-media accounts have a chance to migrate over.

Before the show does come back next year, can also cross our fingers that a streaming solution is figured out? That is instrumental to the long-term future here.

What do you most want to see on the Magnum PI season 5 premiere?

Are you glad that we are so close at this point to the start of production? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

