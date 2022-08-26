Partner Track season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the arrival of season 1 on Netflix today, it does feel like the perfect time to wonder: Will there be a Partner Track season 2 renewal? Or, are we set to be at the end of the road today?

The first thing we really should do here is share the bad news that at the time of this writing, nothing has been decided. We’d love to hear that there is more of this show coming, largely because we feel like there’s a lot of untapped potential still here. Who doesn’t love a good legal show? Anything that even vaguely reminds us of Suits is going to get us excited. Also, Arden Cho has deserved a role like this for a long time now. This is a chance for her to really shine as a lead!

Of course, what makes all of this rather precarious is the simple state of Netflix as a streaming service: They cancel a lot of stuff. We have to be both aware of that and prepared for another shoe to potentially drop down the road. There is a chance for another season, but it will depend most likely on a couple of factors.

Total Viewership – This is obviously a given. If a ton of people watch Partner Track, it makes all of the sense in the world for Netflix to bring it back. Why wouldn’t they? We think that they are very-much looking for hits across all genres, and this allows them to branch out.

The speed of the binge – This may sound stupid, but it does still matter. The more that people watch quickly, the more Netflix thinks that there is a demand for more down the road. They really want to make sure that they have an opportunity to have their shows travel via word-of-mouth. If people get addicted to watching any particular show, they will consider that a big feather in their cap.

Do you want to see a Partner Track season 2 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







