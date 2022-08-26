Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? All of the season 5 future

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? We know that the show has been on hiatus for a little while, but are we at the end now?

Of course, it’d be great to have a chance to see something more of Elizabeth Gillies and the rest of the cast sooner rather than later … but that’s not the case. This is the final week of the hiatus and with that, rest assured that there is a LOT of good stuff coming!

To better prepare for that, all you have to do is look at the synopsis for not just next week’s episode below, but also the two that are after the fact — including the series finale. Fingers crossed that there is some closure to all of these storylines; we deserve it after waiting for so long!

Season 5 episode 20, “First Kidnapping and Now Theft” – BIG PROMISES – As Blake (Grant Show) institutes damage control to help Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal offers advice which falls flat. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out about an unexpected presence at La Mirage and he and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) enlist Liam (Adam Huber) to help with the situation. Meanwhile, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) wants to bond with her daughters, so she goes to extreme measures to win over Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) implements a new life policy and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not pleased with the results. The episode was written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Pat Santana (#520). Original airdate 9/2/2022.

Season 5 episode 21, “More Power to Her” – IS ALL AS IT SEEMS? – Tension remains between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) prepares for Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique (Michael Michele) realizes something of great importance to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam (Sam Underwood) makes matters worse for his family situation. With Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) still on shaky ground, Kirby goes to extreme measures to hopefully appease Amanda, and may have found a new majordomo for the Manor in the process. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Michael Allowitz (#521). Original airdate 9/9/2022.

Season 5 episode 22 (series finale), “Catch-22” – TO THE FUTURE – A new majordomo begins working at the Manor and piques the interest of the Carringtons. Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) disagree on how to handle recent events at PPA, causing more strain between the two. The unlikely duo of Blake and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) go on a search and rescue mission. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) run through a practice labor and delivery. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is put in a precarious position, one that could potentially change his future radically. Fallon is challenged by the FSN board and Dominique (Michael Michele) offers to help. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) does not accept Culhane’s (Robert C. Riley) business choices and tries to sabotage Culhane’s plan. Amanda (Eliza Bennett) is presented an amazing opportunity which leaves Kirby (Maddison Brown) questioning the future. Adam (Sam Underwood) can’t seem to scheme his way out of his new mess. The episode was written by Josh Reims & Garrett Oakley and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#522). Original airdate 9/16/2022.

