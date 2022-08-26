Westworld season 5: Will we get renewal news next month?

It’s been more than a week now since the season 4 finale, so are we going to get news soon on a Westworld season 5?

At this point, we probably don’t have to stress that we want more news on the show and soon. Just consider how strong season 4 was creatively and beyond just that, the potential that has been mapped out for season 5. It’s also not as though executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are out there asking for several more seasons; they have a plan for this show that runs through season 5. It just makes sense for that to be the final season and with that, we’ve got all of the closure we could possibly need.

If we had to wager a guess, we do think the odds are high that some sort of news on Westworld season 5 will be unveiled in the month of September — that is, if we don’t get some bad news later today. If HBO was going to unceremoniously cancel the show, they’ll probably try to bury the news on a Friday afternoon leading into the weekend.

If they do renew it, we expect it on some weekday morning alongside the announcement that it’s the final season. We wouldn’t be shocked if we have a shorter season 5 order, even if it is just six episodes. Westworld is expensive, and we know that HBO’s new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is eager to trim costs. We can’t ignore that; however, for a show with this much of a shelf life, we do think it is important that we get something akin to a proper goodbye here.

In the end, we just don’t think it benefits HBO all that much to make people wait longer than next month for a renewal. If that happens, we’ll just assume that difficult negotiations are the reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Westworld now

Do you think we’re going to get a Westworld season 5 at some point next month?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







