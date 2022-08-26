Criminal Minds season 16 video: See a new Aisha Tyler tease!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough for Criminal Minds season 16, why not get a new tease from Aisha Tyler?

If you look below, you can see via the show’s official account a new look at Tyler (who plays Tara Lewis) on the set, hyping up the return of the show to Paramount+. While she can’t say all that much about what’s coming up, her enthusiasm is enough to get us really excited.

We’re sure that a number of things about season 16 are going to be similar to what we saw in the past — after all, the bread and butter of Criminal Minds is watching the BAU work as hard as they can in order to track down various UnSubs. Yet, we do think the move to the aforementioned streaming service could allow them to get a bit darker and play around with characters in a way that they haven’t before. We do think there will be at least one larger story that stretches out throughout the season, similar to what we got back during season 15.

The sad news is just the realization that we’re still months away from the premiere; Paramount+ has not revealed much as of yet, but we are crossing our fingers and hoping to see the BAU back at some point early next year. What better way to escape the winter than diving into some cases? Even though it’s been so long since the show was on the air, we don’t think it’s going to be hard to dive in and make ourselves at home all over again.

What do you most want to see from Aisha Tyler on Criminal Minds season 16?

