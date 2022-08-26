Yellowstone season 5: A behind-the-scenes look at Teeter!

The wait for the Yellowstone season 5 is long, and regrettably, it’s not going to be getting faster anytime soon. We’re still more than two months away from November 13, so one of the things that we can do to keep people excited here and there is share some behind-the-scenes peeks from the cast!

For the sake of this article in particular, let’s talk Teeter — after all, it’s been a while since we had an opportunity to do just that. Jen Landon was promoted to series regular earlier this year and while we’ve seen her on a number of other shows as of late including FBI: Most Wanted and Animal Kingdom, we tend to think that this one has to be the most fun. From the pink hair to the accent, we’re not sure there are many characters out there like Teeter. She works hard, plays hard, and has zero issue speaking her mind. She can also be ridiculously funny.

If you look below, you can see a post from Landon’s Instagram of her having a good time while working on set — and with Teeter still sporting the pink hair. This character gets to probably have a lot of fun when it comes to her style, and we hope there are some good stories coming up — especially for Teeter and Colby. They had more of an arc in season 3 but with Landon now a full-time cast member, there could be more opportunities there.

Speaking of Colby, be sure to also look below to see a new tease from Denim Richards’ Instagram, as well — these two, like so many other Yellowstone cast members, do a great job of capturing the world around them.

What do you most want to see from Teeter moving into Yellowstone season 5?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Landon (@thejenlandon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denim Richards (@denimrichards)

